Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday 2 October 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating horoscopes, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Monday 2nd Octoberbre 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, this day is beautiful for love, make the most of it. There are good opportunities for growth at work. In love you have to act because the stars are favorable. At work you have a great desire to do things but the effort is great.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 2 October 2023), peace returns to the couple’s life after a difficult period. You are a little tired at work but you will be able to recover soon. It will take some patience today. As far as work is concerned, new projects are favoured.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, in love you have to act because the stars are favorable. At work you have a great desire to do things but the effort is great. Peace returns to the couple’s life after a difficult period. In love comes a beautiful recovery period. At work you have to grit your teeth because there are so many expenses.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, there is a lot of insecurity in love, especially if you are dealing with someone from Virgo or Gemini. At work you can aspire to something better than what you already have. If you are single, don’t lock yourself away at home because there are good opportunities to meet new people. At work you may receive some interesting proposals.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 2 October 2023), this is the ideal day for new meetings thanks to the moon in your sign. At work, things are starting to get better.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, you are not very satisfied with your partner and the same doubts also exist at work. Take action instead of brooding. There is some uncertainty but try to be more understanding with your partner. At work you are very ambitious but you will be rewarded for this.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, OCTOBER 2, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Leo: new encounters are favoured, especially for those who have been single for some time.

