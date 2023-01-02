Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday January 2, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayMonday January 2, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, heaviness and tiredness are characterizing your days at the beginning of the year, especially if you work with your partner. Be careful not to mess everything up. You should keep the desire to emerge and freedom even after the holidays when you will be forced to return to earth…

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 2 January 2023), you feel more motivated, strong and reactive than usual. Free yourself of the burdens that make you feel bad during the day. Personally high hopes.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the one that has just begun will be a year of change at the work level. Usually you don’t like it, but push away the conformist spirit. Destiny asks you and has sent you signals to be courageously picked up on the fly. Beware of discussions with Cancer people. They could hurt you.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, the Moon passes through your sign and brings you a positive, very positive day for love. You have a little anger inside, things don’t always go as hoped. Probably some situations need to be changed at the base with courage and trust.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 2 January 2023), recovery is in sight for couples who have had problems. The month of January 2023 will be favorable for meetings and relationships. Improvements also in the workplace and this helps those who have spent too much…

FISH

Dear Pisces, very positive week, an important psychophysical recovery is expected. Different emotions enliven your heart. You may feel restless if family and love are far away this month. Those who always argue are not calm at heart, an estrangement may not have been handled in the best way.

