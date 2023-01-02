Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday January 2, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Monday January 2, 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, tiring and somewhat subdued week due to a complicated relationship with someone you are forced to date or due to a moment of liberation and rebellion that you feel like expressing. It will not be the right day or week to showcase your dynamic and outgoing nature. Keep calm, the wind will turn soon.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 2 January 2023), a new love or one who is about to start again is in sight for you. Avoid hanging out with people who are too similar to you, stubborn and distracted, otherwise you risk colliding with each other harshly. Beware of long distance relationships. It’s not the right time to risk everything.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, the next few hours of this January 2023 could lead you to spend a little more. Unrest and tensions persist in the sentimental sphere. In this month you have to ask yourself if you still love someone. Relationship problems must be addressed without wasting too much time. Courage!

CANCER

Dear Cancers, your way of being aggressive and ironic may not please everyone… So avoid this attitude at least in the family. During today, January 2, 2023, you will be nervous and you will have to understand what your heart is saying. Don’t be cowardly in love.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 2 January 2023), you are eager to go out, meet and have fun. They improve the health conditions for those who have had a malaise. In love, look for important confirmations. Don’t worry: they will come. Such a positive astral picture must be exploited, so act with courage and confidence. Good news coming.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, over the next few hours you will recover energy thanks to the favorable Moon, but don’t overdo it and avoid traveling. There is tension but those who are already working must get busy and get involved also in the future. Prudence in love.

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope of Paolo Fox today is that of Leo: such a positive astral picture must be exploited, so act. Good news coming.

