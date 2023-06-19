Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday June 19, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayMonday June 19, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, something more could come in the next few hours of this Monday June 19th. Some will work with different people, some references are changed by your choice or fate. This intrigues you, but it also worries you. You have to find a balance.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 19 June 2023), work will once again be the protagonist during these hectic days you are experiencing. You will find yourself in a condition of great discomfort even if in the end some things will be confirmed. You will have to be stronger than usual to manage these tensions to the best of your ability.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, a growth phase is underway, the sun is starting a good transit, many of you could have confirmations by today. You have a great quality: you never say no to the great opportunities that appear before you. Keep it up.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you will have to make a local mind about your economic issues: before spending money you will have to make sure that this money really exists. Don’t go out of your way. During the next few hours there will be perplexities, you have become the absolute protagonists of your life.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 19 June 2023), a week of great psycho-physical recovery is coming, but not only. Someone was sick and had to recover. Even those who recently got married may now have to deal with some too much stress.

FISH

Dear Pisces, a few too many clouds are coming that will lead you to complain. These days you may have become nervous especially if someone has asked too much of you and abused your patience. As far as work is concerned, a few controversies too many, but you will be winners.

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Sagittarius: a growth phase is underway, the sun begins a good transit.

