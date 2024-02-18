Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday 19 February 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox's horoscope todayMonday 19 February 2024, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, you are not yet sure you know what you are looking for in love but you certainly need to experience fresher and more intriguing sensations. The time has come to start planning some interesting trips with or without a partner. You will see that many things will be fixed even sooner than expected.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Monday 19 February 2024), in love this week too the love relationship needs to recover from a period of difficulty. You will be very busy with your commitments but at the same time you will have to try not to neglect your partner too much.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDANT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, in the next few hours transiting Mars will influence your mood and this will ensure that you face the upcoming days with a decidedly high and optimistic tone. Pay attention to some small deception from a person you know well… Don't get angry if something doesn't go according to plan.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, many of you will be annoyed by those who fill you with false illusions but, fortunately, you don't always give much importance to their words. Try to spend a quiet week also in love and at work. Enough controversy, make peace. Not the war. It doesn't suit anyone.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Monday 19 February 2024), some very lively days and some subdued days await you. Ups and downs in short. Your mood will play a fundamental role in relationships, both romantic ones and work or friendship ones. Keep your anxieties under control.

FISH

Dear Pisces, during the week that is about to begin you will have to take some free time to spend a few hours in the company of your loved ones. Also try to find time for your partner… You shouldn't forget about him or her… Roll up your sleeves.

PAOLO FOX'S HOROSCOPE 2024

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, FEBRUARY 19, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today, is that of Sagittarius: the watchword in the next few hours will be “optimism”.

TODAY'S PREDICTIONS FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO