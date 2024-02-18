Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday 19 February 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox's horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating horoscopes, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox's horoscope today, Monday 19 fFebruary 2024for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, you are entering a complicated week from a sentimental point of view. You still have doubts about the story you are living because you don't see any outcome in the future. As far as work is concerned, you will receive good news. The working week will proceed with ups and downs.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Monday 19 February 2024), particularly eventful hours await you. More than hours days… At least until Thursday there will be dancing. However, try to keep stress under control and not pour out your fears and neuroses on your partner.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, it will be a very positive day especially in love since Venus will be on your side. Couples will experience an unusual wind of passion. The work will give you great satisfaction.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, in the next few hours you will have the stars on your side. In love and at work, some small news could arrive, especially in the middle of the week. Get ready to welcome them with a smile.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Monday 19 February 2024), the complications in love are accentuating due to an unpromising Moon. Try to avoid unpleasant topics with your partner. Why start unpleasant, often meaningless discussions?

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, it will be a good week for you. The stars will be positive and you can make the best use of them. As far as work is concerned, your commitment is bearing fruit.

TODAY'S LUCKY SIGN, FEBRUARY 19, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Gemini: a very positive day especially in love.

