Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday, December 19, 2022 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Monday, December 19, 2022, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, a good day thanks to Venus who is no longer opposite. Starting this evening you will feel much better, you will be more positive and energetic. Take the opportunity to show your affection for your loved one.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 19 December 2022), you will go through a slightly dull phase that will surprise you in the afternoon, when you will be more tired, try not to get nervous, control your words carefully and avoid further discussions, especially with your partner.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, a positive day, especially in love, favor reconciliations and clarifications if you recently had a fight with someone, avoid putting up walls if you love someone, the muzzle won’t take you far.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2022

CANCER

Dear Cancer, it will be a pleasant Monday for you, a good opportunity arrives and an excellent idea that will bring changes in your life, you will be able to have the ideal solution to your problem, be more optimistic, an even more beautiful phase will soon begin, so don’t lose your enthusiasm.

ALL PAUL FOX HOROSCOPES

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 19 December 2022), it will be a somewhat agitated and nervous day, you are a bit subdued in this period, you may feel a certain pressure due to the new realities you are experiencing , stress also takes you away from love, yet you should carve out some space for your partner.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, you have some financial problems still to be solved, you are waiting for answers that are slow in coming and this makes you very sensitive. You risk arguing with your partner unnecessarily. It’s just not worth it, because there’s nothing to complain about or fear in the relationship.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, DECEMBER 19, 2022, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Cancer: a positive day, important ideas arrive that lead to changes. Be ready.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND Pisces