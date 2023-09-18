Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday 18 September 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayMonday 18 September 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, during the next few hours of this month of September, pay attention at work since you may experience some problems with colleagues and collaborators. Good week for love since you have Venus in your sign. But during the next few hours, hold on…

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 18 September 2023), a week split in half awaits you since Tuesday and Wednesday will be tiring days but you can recover from Friday. In love it will go great with Mars in excellent aspect which strengthens sexuality and eroticism. Enjoy the moment.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, important hours, if not days, await you as far as love is concerned: you have a positive Venus in your sign! You can clarify a situation or end something you no longer like. As far as work is concerned, over the next few hours you will have a few fewer doubts. New agreements are coming.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, this week of September you will have to be very calm and act with caution. Things aren’t going well. In love you will be very indecisive and for this reason you try to avoid conflicts and bickering.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 18 September 2023), during the next few hours of this day in the middle of the month you will have an edge when it comes to love and friendship. You have favorable stars in love. Are you looking for a change at work.

FISH

Dear Pisces, this week in mid-September you may have some problems regarding love, especially for those who don’t have the courage to change a story that isn’t working.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, SEPTEMBER 18, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Sagittarius: important hours, if not days, await you as far as love is concerned.

