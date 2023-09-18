Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday 18 September 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox's horoscope today, Monday 18 September 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo.

ARIES

Dear Aries, you are about to experience a very difficult day and week, especially when it comes to love… All due to various indecisions and new responsibilities that have arrived in your life. Great attention to today, September 18th, since you will be very nervous. As far as work is concerned, sudden changes are not recommended.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 18 September 2023), in love you want clarifications, a flashback cannot be ruled out. Look around. Lonely hearts will have to get busy. Much. Uranus transiting your sign will make you want changes at work and you will be ready to question your role.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, during this week of mid-September which starts today, 18 September 2023, love will finally proceed as best as possible after the crisis you had last week. As far as work is concerned, satisfactions are on the way. Great satisfactions.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, during the next few hours of this September 2023 you will suffer a little at work since you will not be able to make yourself appreciated as much as you would like. In love, however, things will proceed well.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 18 September 2023), in these hours of September you will still be crazy in love but be careful not to give rise to failed or complicated stories… Important news also at work especially during today’s day. Roll up your sleeves.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, the time has come for you to define a love story or make new encounters that could positively upset your life. The most important day for love will be Friday, mark it down now! As for work, everything is going well and health will be stronger than before thanks to the Moon.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, SEPTEMBER 18, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Gemini: love will finally proceed as best as possible after the crisis you had last week.

