PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as Your Facts) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, monday 17 July 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, in love you should set the record straight with your partner, especially if there is discontent. At work there are many things to do but the satisfactions are just around the corner. You will be able to achieve great things in every field.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 17 July 2023), you will soon have a favorable moon but for now you still need to have a little patience. At work you are about to start a new collaboration. Just beware of the money.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, this morning is a little subdued for love even if in the afternoon hours a beautiful couple harmony will return. At work you are waiting for a reconfirmation that will arrive soon. Let yourself be heard if anyone tries to turn a deaf ear.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, beautiful start of the week for love. Those who have experienced a moment of down will be able to start again with their usual partner. At work it is better not to get caught up in anxiety. With calm you will be able to do everything.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 17 July 2023), the period for love is positive both for those in a couple and for those looking for a soul mate. At work you are full of things to do, just pay attention to the money. In fact, lately you have spent beyond your means and now your wallet is crying.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, serenity returns in love and you can start making plans for the future. At work, the time has come to make proposals and also request an increase. After all, you deserved it for all your hard work and dedication in getting things done. Roll up your sleeves if something doesn’t go your way.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, JULY 17, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope of Paolo Fox today is that of the Virgin: finally you have found the serenity and desire to do great things for the future.

