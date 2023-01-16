Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday January 16, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Monday January 16, 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, there are complications in the air and difficult choices to make, don’t let anxiety dominate you. If you live two relationships at the same time, it is advisable to understand which side you want to be on and cut off one of the two that is too much. There is no shortage of tension, even at work, try not to overdo it by pulling too much or talking inappropriately. You may regret it.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 16 January 2023), in love you must show yourself happy in the eyes of your partner, if you don’t want to insinuate often unfounded doubts. Anyone who has recently ended a relationship sees everything pessimistically. Try to understand that before you feel good about another person, you have to feel good about yourself.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, You have been overspending lately and now your wallet is crying. You could renew favorable agreements, even if you give up something economically. Keep a fair balance between income and expenses so as not to find yourself in difficulty. Jupiter in opposition has been creating strong tensions for days, even in love. Avoid unnecessary conflicts with your partner.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, you are carrying out ambitious projects, but something may not be going your way. Don’t get upset and don’t be pessimistic. A possible crisis shouldn’t push you to give up everything, after all it can be. At work you have the feeling of not being properly appreciated and valued. Maybe it’s time for a change of scenery?

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 16 January 2023), you have a really excellent astral picture, so the week can only start in the best way. Take advantage of the favor of the stars and give the best of you. The situation will be much more active even on a sentimental level. If you are single, now is the right time to get involved.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, an excellent week is starting for those who are looking for love. If you’ve been single for too long, get busy because the stars are with you. Sure, lately the sentimental aspect has taken a back seat, because you’ve had to deal with health and work problems. The maximum recovery will come in February. Have some patience.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, JANUARY 16, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Leo: with stars like this, the week starts with something extra.

