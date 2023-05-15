Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday, May 15, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayMonday 15 May 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libras, the time has come to stop all the behind-the-scenes games. You have too many unresolved issues, which only stand on shaky foundations. This is not the time for half-truths, try to clarify the situation before it gets out of hand. There are love conflicts coming…

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 15 May 2023), there is little energy and little enthusiasm in the air. Every time you try to make progress, you meet new obstacles. You don’t have a moment’s rest and the accumulated anger is becoming dangerous. Very dangerous.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, a positive week is starting for you born under this sign. Are you ready to run towards success, driven by the wind of enthusiasm and determination. But be careful not to lose sight of the present. Try to understand the next, before drawing conclusions.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, there are conflicts ahead and urgent decisions to be made. If you’ve been stuck in a deadlock for too long, it’s time to make a final decision. Someone will suffer because of your actions, but it is inevitable… Courage!

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 15 May 2023), a crossroads at work will torment you throughout the week, robbing you of many, perhaps too much, energy. Take the time to make the right choice, but don’t overdo it: someone else could seize the opportunity for you…

FISH

Dear Pisces, a busy week awaits you. Very intense. Family matters flare up and you find yourself embroiled in confrontations that occupy your mind. You are trying to handle everything diplomatically. Chapter work: it’s time to show determination and demand the respect you deserve for your results.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, MAY 15, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is Sagittarius: a positive week is starting for you. Are you ready to run towards success.

