Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday, May 15, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Monday 15 May 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, after intense days, finally some breathing room for you. All those who have returned from a hectic period will now have the opportunity to recover lost energy. Don’t let setbacks get you down and look for proactive solutions, useful for your near future. Even if everything seems uncertain for now, summer will bring relief. Hold on.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 15 May 2023), you feel fatigued, stressed. Begin to weigh the responsibility you have recently accumulated. You can’t handle everything by yourself, trust the people around you. Let me give you a hand. Focus on love – it might be time to find someone special. If you haven’t already found it…

TWINS

Dear Gemini, love is uncertain for you. Your relationships are fragile, distant and complicated. Try to figure out what’s causing the discomfort and consider your partner’s needs. Over the next few hours, take advantage of a little relief to fully relax.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, love and big plans ahead for you. Your heart beats fast for someone special, it’s time to build something serious. Jump in! Don’t be afraid of changes and share your feelings sincerely. Work chapter: there will be important news. Clarify your role and set yourself a new goal.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 15 May 2023), the Moon is smiling at you. Over the next few hours, bring clarity to your future, especially when it comes to finances. After an unstable period, you will find stability. You have many ideas, you can’t wait to put them into practice. Courage. Keep an eye out for people who might get in your way.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, you are experiencing moments of reflection for yourselves. Venus brings changes to your life, but before making hasty decisions, take the time to assess the situation. Act with caution and follow your instincts. As for feelings, don’t be afraid to take risks: certain opportunities only pass once.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, MAY 15, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Leo: the Moon smiles at you. After an unstable period, you will find stability.

