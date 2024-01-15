Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday 15 January 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox's horoscope todayMonday 15 January 2024, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, in love you will have the opportunity to meet someone interesting and at work, be careful, you may be a little dissatisfied, perhaps something is not going according to plan. Don't get angry if something doesn't go according to plan. Roll up your sleeves. There will be excellent opportunities for success.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Monday 15 January 2024), in love instinct always knows everything before reason so trust it. Proposals will arrive at work to be carefully evaluated. Evaluate the pros and cons before accepting. Then otherwise you will regret it. Don't get angry if something doesn't go according to plan.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDANT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, on this day love will be booming so let yourself go. At work everything is going well, so keep it up. Don't get angry if something doesn't go according to plan. Roll up your sleeves. When you least expect it there will be unexpected news.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, in love you need to recover some energy and understand well what your feelings are. At work, possible projects on the horizon. You will see that everything will work out and there will be opportunities for success and salvation. Roll up your sleeves.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Monday 15 January 2024), in love it is better to leave the past behind and at work there is a bit of tiredness but great satisfactions will soon arrive. There will be great opportunities in every field.

FISH

Dear Pisces, be careful in love, try to understand if you are really in love or not. At work the stars are on your side. Success is around the corner. Roll up your sleeves and you'll see that everything will work out. You will see that there will be excellent opportunities for success.

PAOLO FOX'S HOROSCOPE 2024

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JANUARY 15, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today, is that one of Pisces: in love you must be cautious and understand whether the person next to you is the right one or not. Are you really in love? Ask yourself some questions. Great satisfaction and success in the workplace will come.

TODAY'S PREDICTIONS FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO