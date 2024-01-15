Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday 15 January 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox's horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating horoscopes, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox's horoscope today, Monday 15th January 2024for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, be careful in love because there could be some small quarrels with your partner. As for work, prepare yourself because you will be faced with choices. Roll up your sleeves and you'll see that everything will soon be fine. In short, excellent opportunities for success and earnings.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Monday 15 January 2024), a bit of a quarrelsome day arrives in love. There are tensions in the air but they will have to be calmed down as best as possible. At work, expect some interesting proposals. You will see that everything will be fine.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, you are a little nervous, it is better to be alone with loved ones and not dive into situations where arguments are easy. At work, pay attention to your relationship with colleagues. Roll up your sleeves. Don't get angry if something doesn't go as you would like. There are excellent opportunities for success.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, in love you need a little more clarity and you feel a little under pressure. There is some economic insecurity at work so be careful about unsafe investments. Roll up your sleeves. Not all evils have a silver lining.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Monday 15 January 2024), it is better to face love problems head on and move forward. At work, try not to always do too much, learn to say no and also pay attention to money.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, this day sees you a little quarrelsome and dealing with an ultimatum from your partner that you really don't like. Good projects arrive at work. Don't get angry if something doesn't go as you would like. Roll up your sleeves.

TODAY'S LUCKY SIGN, JANUARY 15, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Virgo: you will see that there will be excellent opportunities for success in every field.

