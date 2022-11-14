Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday 14 November 2022 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tua) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayMonday, November 14, 2022, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, for you it promises a good day in mid-November and a good week. However, be careful at work: try never to let your guard down. Watch out for some incorrectness that could be around the corner. In love, be careful not to neglect your partner.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 14 November 2022), the day ahead will be definitely marked by positivity on almost all fronts. Try to do what you can to satisfy referrals at work or in the family.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, today – November 14, 2022 – will not be the best, but soon the situation will improve. Over the next few days at work the satisfactions will not be long in coming and in love with your partner you will really spark. Go on like this!

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, many moments of ups and downs are coming, especially as regards the weekend. In love there are troubles coming but try not to argue with your partner these days … It’s not worth it.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope (Monday 14 November 2022), a somewhat eventful day awaits you so try to do everything calmly, trying not to get nervous. In love, everything is booming but if you have two stories, it’s time to make a choice. As for work, just pay attention to finances next weekend.

FISH

Dear Pisces, quite manageable days are coming, even if they will not be all positive. It will start well, but soon – unfortunately – the wind will change for the worse … Dedicate yourself more to your family.

The sign luckiest among you, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope, is that of Scorpio: the upcoming day will definitely be marked by positivity on almost all fronts.

