Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday 14 November 2022 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making the horoscope, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs like I fatti tua) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox foresee for today? Here are the forecasts Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Monday, November 14, 2022, for signs Aries, Taurus, Gemini , Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, a fairly pleasant week is opening for you, even if not very lucky… Both in love and at work you will experience many ups and downs. In short, it will take patience. Try to stay calm.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday, November 14, 2022), a very, very positive day awaits you. In particular, you will experience excellent days both in love and at work. Get busy and don’t waste even a minute in useless chatter …

TWINS

Dear Gemini, for you what starts today will not be a good week at all … Don’t worry: it won’t even be bad. Thursday will be the right day to do the important things you need to do. Try to stay calm if someone tries to make you lose it …

CANCER

Dear Cancers, a day of mid-November is coming in the name of luck. During the week try to do only what is necessary and not to overdo it. It wouldn’t do any good. It might just make someone nervous …

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 14 November 2022), the week will be uninteresting and also quite demanding for those born under this sign. Today’s day will be as good as Friday’s. The problem will be somewhere in between … Make the most of the knowledge you have at work to try and get a promotion.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, really fantastic days are coming for you, especially as regards the love that will be favorable thanks to the Moon that will enter the sign. At the most of luck, especially the first three days of the week.

