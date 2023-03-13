Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday, March 13, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayMonday March 13, 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, good for the love that will see a big leap in quality in this period. At work you have a great desire for change but for now we still have to wait a bit. It’s not the right time to change the air. Better offers will come.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 13 March 2023), you will be able to demonstrate your love to your partner. At work, Mercury is helping you to be more attentive to detail. They are the ones that make the difference. Roll up your sleeves. You will be able to achieve great things, it’s up to you to give your best.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the moon is favorable so look around if you are single because you could make new interesting encounters. You may meet your soul mate. At work, this day promises well, especially for those who work in a creative environment.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, be careful in love because there may be clashes due to differences in the couple. At work you get back to being focused. Jupiter gives you a nice hand. In short, roll up your sleeves and show what you’re made of. You will be able to achieve great things.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday 12 March 2023), you have the opposite moon so try to avoid arguments for your partner. At work there are indecisions, you are increasingly convinced of having to change sector. You are tired of the usual routine.

FISH

Dear Pisces, all new encounters of this period are promising. At work, take a good look around and understand who is on your side, especially in view of future collaborations. You will be able to demonstrate what you are made of and take good steps forward in the profession.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, MARCH 13, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Pisces: you can make excellent, very promising encounters both in work and in love. You will know how to find the right solution to the problems that most grip you. Roll up your sleeves.

