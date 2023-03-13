Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday, March 13, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, monday 13 March 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, in love not everything is going well but don’t worry, things will soon be better. There is some tension at work but it’s better not to exacerbate discontent.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 13 March 2023), in love it is a very good time to recover even if there is still a lot to do. As far as work is concerned, it is better not to make risky choices.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, This is a time of great excitement so if you are still single, look around you. Solutions arrive at work for the problems that have been weighing you down for a while. It takes patience and cold blood and you will see that slowly everything is fixed.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, love is going very well with a clear sky giving a beautiful day. Work, on the other hand, suffers a small stop and the time has come to make important choices.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 13 March 2023), Venus begins an unfavorable transit so beware of tensions in love. At work it takes patience but you will be able to reap all the fruits you have sown.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, you have many conflicting thoughts in love but now you will have to make a decisive choice. At work there are difficulties so pay close attention. You risk making serious mistakes and then regret it. Know how to modulate well and evaluate the pros and cons before accepting an offer.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, MARCH 13, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope of Paolo Fox today is that of Cancer: excellent sky in love, a few slight stops instead at work. Not everything is going according to plan, but you still have to expect some setbacks.

