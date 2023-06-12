Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday June 12, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayMonday June 12, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libras, working life is booming, nothing seems to be able to block your progress at this time in your life. In love, on the other hand, the situation for many of you is critical, both for those who are alone and for those who are in a couple. For both the misunderstanding is around the corner. Think carefully about your moves and words.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 12 June 2023), over the next few days you will be able to take a few steps forward. The week promises to be static and boring for many of you. You’re out of gas, but you’ve also lost sight of exactly where you want to go.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, too much desire for holidays makes you hasty and approximate right now. Don’t worry, you risk making many people nervous by blurting important issues. Try to take your responsibilities seriously. Eyes open in love. Time to time.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, the stars will soon guide your actions: over the next few hours you will feel more daring and lucky than usual. Every risk is a chance to make unexpected progress, every bet a certainty: launch yourself confidently towards your goals. Courage!

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 12 June 2023), in this period of your life, every step forward corresponds to two steps back… A cloud of frustration and pessimism will follow you throughout the week. Hold on and carry on with peace and serenity.

FISH

Dear Pisces, you have shown that your qualities are now indispensable. On the one hand you feel flattered and happy to receive what you deserve, on the other hand you no longer have a free moment for yourself. Roll up your sleeves and prove your worth. Did you want the bicycle? Now pedal.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JUNE 12, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Capricorn: over the next few hours you will feel more daring and lucky than usual.

