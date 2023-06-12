Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday June 12, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Monday 12 June 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, an important week is starting for you, especially in view of your summer. Everything will depend on your timing in seizing the opportunity that will arise. Keep your eyes open and read the signals that will come to you as best you can. Attention…

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 12 June 2023), the light of the Moon embraces you in these early summer days, in which you are also protected from the influence of Uranus and Saturn. The next few days will be marked by tranquility and stability, shaken by the arrival of a series of intriguing news. Don’t isolate yourself.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, after a long period of fatigue and tiredness, you have now reached the end of your strength. You need a vacation. Don’t force yourself to go on, take some time for yourself or you risk making the situation worse. Relax.

CANCER

Dear Gemini, it finally seems that your life is turning in the right direction. The wind has changed, seize the opportunities that will appear both at work and in private life.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 12 June 2023), you have so many things to do and little time to think deeply. If you let yourself be overwhelmed by the dizzying rhythms and paranoia of others, you will end the week exhausted. Act smart. Moderate yourselves.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, you have recently made an important choice. The hoped-for results are on the way. Follow the path you have chosen with determination and confidence. Take advantage of this favorable moment to create more stability for yourself and for those you truly love.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, JUNE 12, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope of Paolo Fox today is that of Cancer: it finally seems that your life is turning in the right direction.

