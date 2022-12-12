Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday, December 12, 2022 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayMonday December 12, 2022, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, the week that starts today – Monday 12 December – will be interesting for you in many respects that will lead you to reach your moment of absolute form. There will be two more subdued days, those at the beginning of the week. From Thursday the Moon will enter your sign making you experience a wonderful weekend.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 12 December 2022), you will live the coming week in the name of tranquility and relaxation. The first part of the week is very good while the second part will be a little more subdued. Do your accounts.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, today – Monday 12 December 2022 – will be good enough for you, but days that are not exactly at the top will follow in terms of work and love. Things will get even worse starting next Friday. Take courage.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, good days are coming for you with the exception of the very first days of this week. Then it will only be a crescendo: everything will culminate with Sunday which will be truly splendid. Enjoy it big.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 12 December 2022), the day will be very pleasant and lucky. There won’t be a day when you are unlucky. Where everything will go wrong. From Friday the stars will be super favorites and Venus will enter your sign giving you a great charge of love. In short, a top week.

FISH

Dear Pisces, what begins today – Monday 12 December 2022 – will be a very positive day for you. We will start with very good days which will be followed by a subdued weekend. So the advice is to take the voucher immediately and be patient for the rest of the week.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, DECEMBER 12, 2022, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is Pisces: a very positive day. Enjoy it big!

