New appointment with Paolo Fox's horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox's horoscope today, Monday, December 12, 2022, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo.

ARIES

Dear Aries, an excellent week is starting for you with some lucky, very lucky days. Especially at the beginning of the week. The best day will be today – Monday 12 December -: take the opportunity to dedicate yourselves to love and work

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 12 December 2022), a tough, complicated week begins. You will live the next seven days almost in a state of apathy. Throughout the week, therefore, pay attention to your relationships with others, avoiding letting them shut down. A little patience at work will surely help.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, your week will be quite heavy, but don’t get discouraged. Hold on as hard as you can. Try to think positively and, to relax a bit, organize a romantic evening with your partner. He deserves it.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, the week for you will be divided into two distinct parts: a very good initial one while a slightly subdued second part. The cause is the dissonant planets that will appear in your sign at the turn of next weekend. Try hard, it will pass.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 12 December 2022), the day will be spectacular, but don’t rejoice too soon. The next few days will be difficult. But don’t worry: towards the weekend there will be a great recovery. Pamper your partner! Make room for love.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, great satisfactions are coming for you both at work and in terms of love. The week will therefore be entirely positive except for today’s one – Monday 12 December – in which you might feel a little tired. Get married.

