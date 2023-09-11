Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday 11 September 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayMonday 11 September 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, the week starting today, September 11th, will help all those who want to do something more: recover love, talk to the family, look for solutions… With this favorable Mars you certainly don’t lack energy. Good news from work too. Get busy.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 11 September 2023), the months of September and October will be recharging for you. Don’t settle too much on invalid situations and look for serious and definitive solutions. Moment of strength for relationships and at work. Important steps to be taken by November. Courage.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, an interesting week in September awaits you, particularly for interpersonal relationships. You are a generally optimistic sign, so if you are a pessimistic person it means that you are not living the life you would like… Ask yourself two questions!

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you have had various goals to achieve for some time and now the horizon seems clearer and closer to you. Saturn in your sign brings you responsibility but in a certain sense you shouldn’t go back to the past. Those who have been working in the same way for years would like to escape.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 11 September 2023), in the next three months (September, October and November) you will have to be absolutely cautious. Consider your moves carefully. One after the other. Improvements coming from an economic-financial point of view starting from December; before that period you will have some additional expenses.

FISH

Dear Pisces, in these days of September love can be a little subdued but don’t worry, just for a few hours or because someone’s partner is far away. However, September and October are months of great recovery. Courage. You are on the right track.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, SEPTEMBER 11, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Libra: important week for all those who want to act, roll up their sleeves.

