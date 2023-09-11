Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday 11 September 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox's horoscope today: Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox's horoscope today, Monday 11 September 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo.

ARIES

Dear Aries, what starts today will be an interesting week for you, in particular for cultivating relationships with others or living a beautiful story by the end of the year. Many may have something more than in the recent past.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 11 September 2023), the loves that arise during this time of year may not be definitive. Don’t fly too high… Be careful of those that are born at the same time as others already present… They are too dangerous. Try to find some inner tranquility. You need it.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, for a few days you have not felt in perfect psycho-physical shape: the fault of an anger or a moment of stress that brought to mind some sorrow from the recent past. You might not even be convinced by a story anymore. If you need to close a deal, do it by November.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, during the next few hours of this September 11, 2023 you will probably have to distance yourself from people who cause discomfort. In this period you absolutely must recover love, especially those who experienced a crisis between June and August or hid a certain intolerance.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 11 September 2023), during the week you will have to let every provocation slide over you even if it will not be easy at all. There are also those who suffered a physical decline between Thursday and Friday and still haven’t recovered… This perplexing period, however, is the prelude to a great December. Hold on for a little while longer.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, in this period you feel a lot of pressure, with many important work experiences to evaluate. If you have to take actions, act within the month of November because from December the times will extend enormously. Courage. Get busy.

