Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday 11 March 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox's horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating horoscopes, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox's horoscope today, Monday 11 March 2024for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, the time has come to say the right thing at the right time, it is important to make a decision that can change this phase of your life. In the professional field, the morning will be more profitable than the afternoon, take the opportunity to take a few steps forward.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Monday 11 March 2024), this day will be important for you because you will have the opportunity to clarify some things that were important to you in love, your relationship as a couple experiences ups and downs and you can't take it anymore, you need balance and the first step is to talk about what isn't working with your partner.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

TWINS

Dear Gemini, feelings are at their peak, the love story you are experiencing no longer works like it used to, perhaps due to some little things that you have overlooked. Is it better to move on? All couples who have gone through a crisis in the past will have to find the courage to face the demons of their relationship. In the professional field, limit yourself to what is essential.

PAOLO FOX'S HOROSCOPE 2024

CANCER

Dear Cancer, you need to clarify an ambiguous situation as soon as possible, especially in love, dot the “i”s and don't put it off any longer. There is no point in dragging out certain issues indefinitely. This also applies in the professional field, you have to make an important choice, especially if you have a role of responsibility.

ALL PAOLO FOX'S HOROSCOPES

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Monday 11 March 2024), you will finally be able to solve some love problems, the stars are in your favor and push you into the arms of your partner, so put aside the hatchet. It is important for you to have the support of the people who love you even if you don't show it. In the professional field, problems are being resolved.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, you must look inside yourself before making a great gesture of love: it is important to evaluate all the pros and cons but above all to know yourself well before acting. This also applies on a professional level. Don't be hasty in accepting a proposal.

TODAY'S LUCKY SIGN, MARCH 11, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Aries: a positive day for love, those who want to confess their feelings will have to open their heart to the right person without fear.

TODAY'S PREDICTIONS FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND PISCES