Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday, April 10, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayMonday April 10, 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libras, deadlock for many of you. In terms of earnings, unfortunately this phase remains delicate, but a period of renewal will come later. For now, little has been granted to those born under this sign, but don’t worry: the time for redemption will soon come.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 10 April 2023), over the next few hours your activities will be rewarded by the stars. A reconfirmation or good news may have already arrived. During the week that begins today, however, some problems with money cannot be ruled out. During Friday’s day it’s better not to make controversy. Bite your tongue if necessary.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, that’s enough. Don’t waste your time. Whoever has an expiring contract can count on a renewal and in this regard the astrologer advises not to waste time if you want to aim for a new job. Perhaps the turning point is closer than you think.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, right now it’s important to be more positive than usual, even if the Moon in your sign in the next few days, especially Wednesday, will cause a few too many moments of tension. Hold on.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 10 April 2023), someone has recently lost patience even excessively, so the advice is not to get further angry. Try to stay calm. As far as work is concerned, there could be some news on Saturday. Go forward day after day.

FISH

Dear Pisces, the sector of contacts and communications promises very, very well. Referrals are no longer accepted and those who have made a proposal now want to understand if it has been accepted or not. You need certainties.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, APRIL 10, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that of Scorpio: activities rewarded by the stars and a reconfirmation may have already arrived.

