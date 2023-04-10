Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday, April 10, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, monday 10 April 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, over the next few hours of this Monday April 10th (Easter Monday) the stars will favor new assignments; those born under this sign for a few months have an opponent who is less fearsome than expected, so now you can win more easily. Courage though: you want to want it first of all!

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 10 April 2023), the time has come to get involved. Or rather recover. Big sky coming for you. The stars will help you a lot. If the ideas are right and the projects feasible, it will be difficult to make mistakes; perhaps the younger ones will get involved elsewhere.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, new goals for you over the next few hours. It’s time to propose new goals because you don’t want to do the usual things anymore. A particular energy is arriving and the stars of the next few days will help solve the problems that have recently arisen and are keeping you a little anxious.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, the possibility that confirmations will arrive today – April 10 – is very high. Perhaps someone has already received something good in the past few hours. Period full of positive intentions even if Jupiter remains against it.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 10 April 2023), you must keep pride at bay. Business contacts will be favored during the week. In the next period it will be important to have an understanding and less proud attitude and, above all, not to lose sight of the possibility of the arrival of a confirmation. Calm.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, the general situation is still pending and over the next few hours it will be possible to take back something that was recently lost. Now the contacts are changing and some requests could remain frozen for a while longer. Be patient, everything comes back sooner or later.

