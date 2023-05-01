Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday, May 1, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Monday 1st May 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, this is a somewhat apathetic day, you have been feeling a little devoid of feelings for some time but you should work hard to make love return to the protagonist of your life. Everything is going well at work, but it’s better not to overdo it.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 1 May 2023), don’t worry if there is a couple misunderstanding, there will be a way to recover shortly. As far as work is concerned, pay attention to colleagues who could trick you. In fact, there are those who will try to put a spanner in your works, perhaps because they are envious of your success.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, you have a great desire for strong emotions but it is better not to let them overwhelm you. There may be something wrong at work. But for now don’t think about it, it’s Labor Day after all.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, you are a little confused in love, we need a little more clarity. From a professional point of view, you didn’t stop for a moment and perhaps it would even be time to rest.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 1 May 2023), love is not going very well but from the end of the month a transit of the Moon and Venus will begin which will finally bring passion back into your life. At work it goes very well and you are loved by all.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, you always have doubts in love and you are never quite sure what you have. At work, on the other hand, you are giving and receiving the maximum. You can therefore celebrate May 1 with great enthusiasm and well-deserved rest.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, MAY 1, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of the Virgin: at work you are achieving great things, in love you must be more secure.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND Pisces