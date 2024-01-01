Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday 1 January 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox's horoscope todayMonday 1 January 2024, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, during the next few hours of this Monday 1 January 2024, lonely hearts and those experiencing uncertain emotions will have to be careful. For couples, Jupiter will soon no longer be against him: he can return to peace after a period of stress and tension. This is also valid for work.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Monday 1 January 2024), for singles, forgetting bitterness is never easy but you still have to try. Trying is a must. If there are doubts in the couple, it is right to expose them to arrive at clarification. Put a point on it.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, a decent day and week awaits you. For singles, the current period is a period of verification, while the advice for couples is to avoid discussions. Bite your tongue if necessary… Why go to battle?

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, hold on for a little longer. Friday was a good day for singles. Those who, on the other hand, have been in love for too long now want to deepen the bond. It may be the right time to make a dream come true…

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Monday 1 January 2024), some singles sometimes seem distracted by love; in the life of a couple it is possible to recover a relationship in crisis. But it all depends on the couple. The will of both will be fundamental.

FISH

Dear Pisces, singles are hurt by the past and are looking for important security during the day. Finished reports cannot be recovered. Don't give up and don't despair. This also applies to work if there are delays or something isn't going right.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JANUARY 1, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today, is that one of Libra: soon Jupiter will no longer be against it. He can return to peace.

