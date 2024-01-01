Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday 1 January 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox's horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating horoscopes, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox's horoscope today, Monday 1 January 2024for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, the week that starts today, Monday 1 January 2024, promises to be fantastic for many of you; a month and a year of reflection opens up, sentimentally speaking, for those who don't have a story. It's time to move on.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Monday 1 January 2024), singles at this time of year are surrounded by a beautiful atmosphere, while those who love each other can start making wedding plans starting now. Courage! Throw yourself into new adventures.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, the last days are coming with Venus in your sign. Make the most of it. The days around Wednesday will offer opportunities for couples, you can think about carrying forward a project such as marriage, cohabitation or a child… News coming soon.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, for singles today, January 1, 2024, new acquaintances will prove important. A story born in this period can turn into something truly special. An interesting time is coming for couples to figure out what doesn't work. Fundamental step to resolve everything. Liked and unwelcome questions…

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Monday 1 January 2024), better days are coming for singles compared to those experienced in the recent past. Couples, if they have good foundations, can overcome arguments with agility and simplicity. It takes a bit of courage though…

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, the week that is starting will be fantastic especially for singles, who are finally ready to recover, while some couples have already been struggling with useless competition for a while.

TODAY'S LUCKY SIGN, JANUARY 1, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to horoscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Toro: a great moment for both singles and couples. Throw yourself into new adventures.

TODAY'S PREDICTIONS FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND PISCES