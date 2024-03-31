Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday 1 April 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox's horoscope today, Monday 1 April 2024, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, it will be a complicated day: you had so many plans for this spring, but now everything is blocked and you are not having a great time. The advice of the stars is to look for the good even in this period: look around you, recognize those faces that you have perhaps too often taken for granted and give yourself the love you deserve.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Monday 1 April 2024), a phase of great recovery is about to begin for you. You are going through a complex and lonely period, but you have also understood that instead of feeling sorry for yourself, you can take advantage of it to definitively cut off the dead branches of your life. Not just people: work, friends, hobbies. Eliminate the superfluous, you will give new space to what really matters.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, how many doubts are in your head. In this period of relative calm you have had the opportunity to think, perhaps a little too much. The result is a kaleidoscope of emotions and thoughts from which it is now difficult for you to extricate yourself. Get things in order, set priorities and above all take action. Just thinking doesn't get you anywhere: only to accumulate frustrations.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you are finally starting to feel good. You have gone through some very complicated months, some due to a failed relationship, some due to some big problem in the family. Now the situation is recovering. However, don't fall into the mistake of wanting everything right away: you are still convalescent, so be careful.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Monday 1 April 2024), it will be a day of strong nervousness. Even the people who love you most have found it difficult to be close to you in recent days. How about finally changing your attitude and looking inside yourself a little better?

FISH

Dear Pisces, you are experiencing a very particular period in love. Some of you, in fact, are realizing that your story seems to have come to an end. Others, however, despite still being in love with their partner, have a huge crush on another person. Take advantage of this Monday to put some order in your head. And above all in the heart.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, 1 APRIL 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today, is that one of Capricorn: your sky is not yet rosy, but you will experience a day of great confidence. And it doesn't happen often.

