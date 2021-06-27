On this last day of the week What will the stars bring again? Let’s find out together with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today 27 June 2021 with the forecasts of all the zodiac signs. Aries: favorable Venus brings you serenity. Taurus: Some difficulties in love, at work you postpone everything to better days. Gemini: Positive day in love, the Moon brings beautiful emotions. Cancer: Strategies are useless, just open up with sincerity. Leo: you are tired and weary, but Venus supports you in love. Virgo: Day of reflection for feelings. Libra: Sunday of love, Venus and the moon are positive. Scorpio: Doubtful day, be more explicit in your feelings. Sagittarius: The Moon gives you strength, take advantage of this moment if you have something to clarify. Capricorn: Venus is no longer in opposition and this Sunday will give you beautiful emotions. Aquarius: Opposite Mars and Moon give you tension and fatigue. Pisces: Venus continues to support you and favors new encounters.

What news will come from the stars today, Sunday June 27, 2021, for the signs of the zodiac? What will be the signs that they will meet the favors of the stars?

Let’s find out together! With predictions freely drawn by the famous astrologer Paolo Fox: here are the news of today.

Aries Horoscope Sunday June 27, 2021

Quiet day, Venus favorable will take you serenity and this will give you way to reflect and do clarity on what you really want! On the work the situation is positive, they could arrive, soon, good occasions, take advantage of it!

Horoscope Taurus Sunday June 27, 2021

During this day, some may arrive difficulties in love. If there is something from to clarify with the partner, better to do it immediately at the beginning of the day, in afternoon fatigue could play at your disfavor and take you to useless discussions. For whom, on this day, works it’s better to put off decisions and discussions a better days, you are too nervous today!

Gemini Horoscope Sunday June 27, 2021

Sunday positive for those born in the sign of Gemini. There Favorable moon, will give you on this great day emotions! Also with regard to the work the moment is positive, you are full of good ideas and initiatives. Dissonant Jupiter it might put some little ones on the road stumbling block, nothing that cannot be overcome!

Cancer Horoscope Sunday June 27, 2021

You are too busy doing strategies it’s at cause your partner to get what you want, which you don’t notice that would be enough open you up and say what you feel to get all the answers to your requests! On the work the moment is positive: Jupiter is Sun they are on your side and support you in your decisions!

Leo Horoscope Sunday June 27, 2021

The many commitments on the work they brought you fatigue and on this Sunday you feel tired, this leads you to be a little bit distracted in love, but Venus, present in the sign, it supports you!

Virgo Horoscope Sunday June 27, 2021

On this day you will be able to reflect on yours feelings, but if you have the right person next to you, you can overcome every stumbling block that will present itself in front of you. On the work the situation flows without any difficulty, good opportunities may present themselves in the days to come!

Libra Horoscope Sunday June 27, 2021

This Sunday will give you strong emotions in love, moon is Venus they are both yours favor! Also with regard to the work, they might arrive Good news and great satisfactions!

Scorpio Horoscope Sunday June 27, 2021

Day Doubtful. It would be enough to be explicit in feelings and show all the affection you feel, to find all the answers to yours Uncertainties! On the work try to be a lot cautious about yours project, it might turn out a little too risky!

Sagittarius Horoscope Sunday June 27, 2021

There moon is positive and it gives you strength, so if there is something to clarify, it is good take advantage of this favorable moment! Positive phase also for the work, the new transit of Venus will help you make important decisions!

Capricorn Horoscope Sunday June 27, 2021

Sunday Interesting regarding i feelings. Venus it is no longer in opposition and the sphere affective will be full of beautiful emotions! For what concern work the moment is not exactly idyllic, something does not convince you!

Aquarius Horoscope Sunday June 27, 2021

moon is Mars I am in opposition and this creates you voltage is fatigue. Avoid overdo it, try to complete only the necessary things, leave the rest to tomorrow. At this time, in love, it is good to be stop and don’t make any decisions, relax is think before doing or saying anything! The horoscope recommends: try to rebalance your finances, you are spending too much!

Pisces Horoscope Sunday June 27, 2021

On this day Venus continue to support you and favors the new meetings, the single they can get involved to find a soul mate! At work, Opposite Mercury continues to hinder you, but with the new month the situation will improve!