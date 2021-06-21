In this new week what will the stars reserve for us? Let’s find out together with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today 21 June 2021 with the forecasts of all the zodiac signs. Aries: Today some complications persist in love, from tomorrow things improve. Taurus: The Moon in opposition creates difficulties in love. Gemini: this is a positive year for the sign of Gemini, today there will be some doubts at work. Cancer: Venus helps you to overcome the difficulty in love. Leo: You are nervous and this could cause some quarrel in love. Virgo: Until Tuesday you will have an important sky, take advantage of it. Libra: Mercury and Saturn support you in business matters. Scorpio: Positive astral situation that gives you strength and energy. Sagittarius: Positive day for feelings. Capricorn: Be very careful in love, Saturn and Venus are in opposition. Aquarius: Tiring day, there are financial issues to resolve. Pisces: Positive period in love until Tuesday.

What news will come from the stars today, Monday June 21, 2021, for the signs of the zodiac? What will be the signs that they will meet the favors of the stars?

Let’s find out together! With predictions freely drawn by the famous astrologer Paolo Fox: here are the news of today.

Aries horoscope Monday June 21, 2021

Some still persist for today complication in love, but the Favorable moon, starting tomorrow it will start giving the first signs of resumptionto. On the work there is still something to evaluate well, here too situation it is a marked improvement.

Horoscope Taurus Monday June 21, 2021

There Moon in opposition continues to provoke some difficulties in love. The horoscope recommends: try to think a little less at work and spend more time with your loved ones, the month of July will be decisive in love!

Gemini horoscope Monday June 21, 2021

This year is particularly positive for the Gemini sign, so much so that you might think about plans for the coming year. Even in feelings continues on positive moment. Some perplexity at work, you are not yet safe self to change or renew the contract.

Cancer Horoscope Monday 21st June 2021

Venus, back on track, vi supports in love. If there was any difficulty in days gone by, this may be the time for to solve. On the work situation very positive with Sun that is entering the sign, will be able to make you get great satisfaction.

Leo Horoscope Monday June 21st

This day brings some quarrel in love. You feel nervous, probably for something that happened in the family, try to understand why, to better address the issue. Also on the work there is some obstacle to overcome!

Virgo Horoscope Monday June 21, 2021

Until Tuesday you have a important sky that there argues in all situations, particularly in love, will give you beautiful emotions. On the work you might find a agreement, for what concern economic side of your profession.

Libra horoscope Monday June 21, 2021

Mercury is Saturn I’m on your side and there argue on professional matters. A few small ones misunderstanding could arrive in love, even for the most tested couples!

Scorpio horoscope on Monday June 21, 2021

Your astral situation is positive and gives you power ed power, this will help you regain some tranquility both in family and in love. On the work some might come perplexity, you are undecided whether to continue on the same path or change path.

Sagittarius horoscope Monday 21st June 2021

Positive day regarding i feelings. From next month the situation will go more and more improving. On the work some still persist uncertainty, you are neither satisfied nor satisfied.

Capricorn Horoscope Monday 21st June 2021

The horoscope advises to do a lot of attention on this day, Sun is Venus I am in opposition and could give birth uncertainties is perplexity in love. Also on the work you should try to find an agreement.

Aquarius horoscope Monday 21st June 2021

Enough day tiring for the Aquarius sign. It will be necessary to be able to understand, by then to solve some financial situations, contact experienced and professional people. In love be very careful with words.

Pisces horoscope Monday June 21, 2021

Start of the week positive regarding i feelings, take advantage of it because it gives Wednesday, probably, there will be one regression. Very period favorable as for the profession, if you have to do some important choices this is the right time.