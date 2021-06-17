What does Paolo Fox’s horoscope predict for today, June 17, 2021? Let’s find out together with forecasts for all zodiac signs. Aries: Venus opposite creates misunderstandings, attention in relationships. Toro: Difficult day on all fronts. Gemini: Agitated day both in love and at work. Cancer: Attention in love, but also in work relationships. Leo: Try to be more rational in love. Virgo: Positive day, you are charged and balanced. Libra: Agitated day in love. Scorpio: From tomorrow the stars are positive, start thinking about a nice weekend. Sagittarius: Interesting day, in love you are catching up. Capricorn: Dissonant Mars can stand in your way. Aquarius: Nervous day, you are in a period of change. Pisces: You feel agitated, the horoscope recommends rest.

What do the stars propose for the signs of the zodiac today, Thursday 17 June 2021? What will be the signs that will be able to take advantage of the favors from the stars?

Let’s find out together! With predictions freely drawn by the famous astrologer Paolo Fox: here are the news of today.

Aries horoscope Thursday June 17, 2021

The period is not simple, in love Venus opposite, can create some misunderstanding with partner. The situation is better at work with Saturn that supports you, Announcements arriving. The horoscope recommends: use a lot caution in relationships with others.

Taurus horoscope Thursday June 17, 2021

Day difficult for the sign of Bull, in long-term relationships could arise the boredom. Also on work there situation is not better, Opposite Saturn it can create some problems. THE changes at this time they should not be done. The horoscope advises: attention to financial matters!

Gemini horoscope Thursday June 17, 2021

One more day agitated for the Gemini. In love you must be a lot cautious, look for to avoid discussions, you could not to be understood from partner. Also on the work it will be necessary to do attention, being pressing is useless!

Cancer Horoscope Thursday June 17, 2021

Friends of the Cancer they will have to do attentions in love. The complications with the partner, which will have to be clear up immediately, from tomorrow there situation will be more difficult to solve. The horoscope advises: on the work used much caution in relations with the others!

Leo Horoscope Thursday June 17, 2021

As for the feelings, today, you should try to be more rational instead of making you carried away by passions, for avoid complications. On the work Saturn hinders your plans, you do a lot attention to financial investments!

Virgo Horoscope Thursday June 17, 2021

Day favorable for the sign of the Virgin, you have much more power ed equilibrium, it will be much easier to succeed overcome some difficulty. There moon in the sign, it seems to give good predictions for the weekend! Well even at work.

Libra horoscope Thursday June 17, 2021

The day is agitated. As for the feelings, continue to be doubtful against the partner. This is a crisis that can be resolved safely and without complications. On the Work the period is positive, Saturn it is on your side and helps you recover.

Scorpio horoscope Thursday June 17, 2021

From tomorrow the stars will be on your side, start at to organize a nice weekend, especially if you are attracted from someone who reciprocates yours emotions. You will find instead, some difficulties at work he was born in nervousness in the family.

Sagittarius horoscope Thursday June 17, 2021

Enough day Interesting for the sign of Sagittarius. In love you are much more balanced and are looking to recover the relationship with your partner. Attention at work to relationships with others.

Capricorn Horoscope Thursday June 17, 2021

The Moon is favorable, but Mars dissonant could hinder you, for which on this day avoid confrontations and discussions, mostly in love. How long it’s about work, everything is going well.

Aquarius horoscope Thursday June 17, 2021

Day nervous for the Aquarius, you are going through a great time change and this can lead to moments of crisis. The horoscope advises: do not give up and go on your way!

Pisces horoscope Thursday June 17, 2021

You feel a little more agitated, right now it is important solve small differences in love. On the work instead avoid to discuss! The horoscope advises: a day of rest can help you relax.