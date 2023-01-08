What will the stars have said for today, Monday 9 January 2023? Let’s find out together with Paolo Fox’s horoscope!

Horoscope Aries Monday 09 January 2023

Dear Aries, how much charge in today’s day for you. Sure, a little accumulated stress it will make itself felt, but you will still have time to relax alone or in company. Love is going in opposite directions for couples and for singles. Who is living a period of crisis will find himself fearlessly accepting the consequences of an estrangement, whoever is looking for love will be able, thanks to the passion with which you are loaded this period, to conquer very coveted destinations.

Taurus horoscope for Monday 09 January 2023

Mars and Venus are hot and passionate, and you can brush away misunderstandings and disagreements misunderstandings with partner. Singles are irresistible, perhaps thanks to the way they cast sexy glances at prey..

Gemini Horoscope Monday 09 January 2023

The Moon brings you back down to earth and you have to take care of management familiar, cook, iron and provide for the expenses for the children. Creative and optimistic, win acclaim at work will be simple!

Cancer horoscope for Monday 09 January 2023

Your behavior is mistaken you are too attached to others ratings, change your attitude. The transit of Sun in the sign, it brings you news in love and, towards the second half of the month, it will favor i new encounters. In the work avoid useless discussions!

Leo horoscope for Monday 09 January 2023

This day will start a very period Interesting in love for the sign of Lion. The stars they push you to let go. In the days to come you will be involved in an exciting love storyso much so that the job will no longer be yours priority; this will create some criticism for you. The horoscope advises: Attention!

Virgo Horoscope Monday 09 January 2023

Try to close important deals, conclude, you need new projects and relaxenergy is running out. You haven’t yet decided where to go on vacation, and not even with whom!

Libra horoscope for Monday 09 January 2023

Dear Libra, today a work problem unresolved that will upset you a lot on an emotional level. You will feel like you are in the wrong place at the wrong time. Analyze yours carefully expectations and ask yourself if you really have everything you want.. Love won’t enjoy particular benefits, it will be better postpone to tomorrow.

Scorpio horoscope for Monday 09 January 2023

Friends of Scorpioaccording to the horoscope of Paolo Foxtoday will be a day stimulating. The passage of Sun in Scorpio it will positively influence your work and yours finances. It will increase yours popularity and revenue, will be a proliferate of e-mail, calls And contacts.

Sagittarius horoscope for Monday 09 January 2023

Some still persist difficulty in lovealso on the work the situation is quite tense, try to solve it as soon as possible. The coming month will bring many changes, some of which may already be in place.

Capricorn Horoscope Monday 09 January 2023

Day positive, you will wake up with a full Of power. Mars And Jupiter will remain favourable throughout the month of July, it will be a good month for i feelings. Moment a lot positive also for the work.

Aquarius Horoscope Monday 09 January 2023

For both couples and adventure seekers, they will come stories of eros that they will stimulate the summer period. Be careful, keeping your foot on two sides could lead to complications!

Pisces Horoscope for Monday 09 January 2023

On this day, regarding i feelings, you feel a little confused, probably because there are things that, right now, have priority. Venus it is still up to you favor and will support you! Moment positive also on work, there moon looking good could bring you good news!