What will be the news that will come from the stars today, Monday 16 January 2023? Let’s find out together with Paolo Fox’s horoscope with forecasts for all zodiac signs.

Horoscope Aries Monday 16 January 2023

Friends of Ariesaccording to Paolo Fox’s horoscope, today will be one day working important. The free ones professionals they might have started doing something new from a couple of months at this part. Even if you won’t be at all convinced of what you are carrying come on, now you have more anyway answers And hits than before.

Taurus horoscope for Monday 16 January 2023

Starting today will start a positive period. Mars And Venus I’m at yours favor, you they argue and help you find yours power. They may arrive on the weekend nice emotion it will be up to you to know take advantage. On work try to to avoid to manage complicated situations!

Gemini Horoscope Monday 16 January 2023

Dear friends ofTwinsas Paolo Fox’s horoscope anticipates, today the moon will reach yours sign. Gods await days in which you will be especially active and you will want to put yourself in the game. Hold on to the need Of changebecause by February 11 many things will happen.

Cancer horoscope for Monday 16 January 2023

Dear Canceras the horoscope warns of Paolo Foxtoday the transit of Sun in the sign of Cancer it will make you argumentative. Use extreme caution, if you don’t want to find yourself arguing with everyone.

Leo horoscope for Monday 16 January 2023

You have changed attitude and manage to live i feelings with more serenity. On work the situation is positive, they might get interesting changes, which will start in the autumn, try to take advantage of the opportunity!

Virgo horoscope for Monday 16 January 2023

Dear Virginaccording to Paolo Fox’s astrological predictions, today and during the weekend you will have to make an effort to not to react at provocationsotherwise you will pass some days in a negative way. In love if there is anything left in suspendedyou will have to clarify it by the end of October.

Libra horoscope for Monday 16 January 2023

The day is complicated both in love that on the work. As for i feelings you will have to be cautious and avoid making decisions. On work there tiredness and the nervousness lead you to think about taking other roadsbut right now it’s better to stay still!

Scorpio horoscope for Monday 16 January 2023

On this day you will feel more strong And vital, the things they will get better even more at the weekend, especially as regards i feelings. Also the most convinced singles, will find the love! At work, as of today, they will arrive good occasions.

Sagittarius horoscope for Monday 16 January 2023

Venus continues to be opposite to the Sign and could create again difficulty And nervousness in love. Also on the work the situation is not unclearbefore doing any choice, think about it very carefully!

Capricorn horoscope for Monday 16 January 2023

To this day still persists of the nervousness, it will be necessary check yourself. The month of July it will reveal improve of the past and you will be able to find again calm And serenity in family. On work, right now, what you have it doesn’t satisfy youbut you will accept, equally an uninteresting agreement for you!

Aquarius horoscope for Monday 16 January 2023

A Dissonant moon will cause today and tomorrow some difficulty, especially in the relations with the others. Be a lot cautious, you might be misunderstood. Avoid to discuss and let it go. In the weekend you will find yours power!

Pisces Horoscope for Monday 16 January 2023

Dear friends of Piscestoday you will have to deal with some physical discomfort. Try not to overdo it and find time for some rest in the middle of the day. There moon it will be a little naughty, better postpone important matters Until tomorrow. Sofa, herbal tea and blanket.. the mood of the evening!