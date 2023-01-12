What will be the news that will come from the stars today, Thursday 13 January 2023? Let’s find out together with Paolo Fox’s horoscope with forecasts for all zodiac signs.

Horoscope Aries Friday 13 January 2023

Soon Saturn it will come into opposition and for this reason le Stars advise you to benefit you as much as possible with labor and bureaucratic issues. Immerse yourself in work, at the end of the evening you will feel tired but it will be worth it. Plan a trip out of town to do with a friend, you will receive important advice on a decision you will have to make.

Taurus horoscope for Friday 13 January 2023

Gemini horoscope for Friday 13 January 2023

Friends of Twinsas the astrologer anticipates Paolo Fox you won’t have much today forceyou will even feel nervous. In these situations, you tend to withdraw into yourself, and instead it would do you good to live new experiences. This mood could also spill over into the bodyproviding some small nuisance. Hold tight, even in the difficulty you will always be able to to react.

Cancer horoscope for Friday 13 January 2023

Friends of Cancer, finally a day awaits you decidedly more subdued tones and relaxing, after the tensions of the past days. You are definitely in recovery, but you need to re-establish your priorities. In the next few days you will be able to better focus on the situations that have stressed you and take some important decisions.

Leo horoscope for Friday 13 January 2023

Friends of the Lion, the stars they advise some fun perhaps by finding the friends of a lifetime, who will support you and will be able to understand yours too mood swings and your insecurities. Try to communicate as much as you can and not close in on yourself; you will find the understanding you need. Possible acquaintances tantalizing for singles.

Virgo horoscope for Friday 13 January 2023

There moon today it is in a decidedly favorable aspect and this will guarantee you one very good day, especially in the evening. You will not lack grit and you will want to carry on the projects you have in mind with enthusiasm. A good physical activity that’s what it takes to unload the fatigues.

Libra horoscope for Friday 13 January 2023

Dear Weight scalethe horoscope of Paolo Fox today denotes that it will be a day filled with work matters. You’ll have to roll up your sleeves and commit yourself. About thelove you will have a strange sky, but you will have to stay be careful. It won’t be the case to swear love forever.

Scorpio horoscope for Friday 13 January 2023

Scorpio friends, you are finally catching up on some power and this will give you the sprint to reschedule yours engagements and the activities which have recently caused you so much tension and concern. You do Attention gossips and negative people you meet in the workplace; listen to yours instinct!

Sagittarius horoscope for Friday 13 January 2023

Dear Sagittarius, according to the astrological predictions of Paolo Fox today you will have to be a lot clear. If you have one legal issue in progress, you may close it very soon. Never like today will be now important try to figure out whose you can trust and how many people really love you. Expect a weekend tiresome.

Capricorn horoscope for Friday 13 January 2023

Dear Capricorn, today will be a day intense and very productive. You will be brighter than usual and those around you will notice. Try to get your partner involved too your enthusiasmto make him participate. You will surely pass gods peaceful moments.

Aquarius horoscope for Friday 13 January 2023

Well your work / school sphere today! You will reach an important milestone and this will not go unnoticed by the people “who count”, celebrate success but keep your feet on the ground, ready to face new challenges. Relationship self-analysis what are you experiencing, are you really sure?

Pisces Horoscope for Friday 13 January 2023

Possible accidents at work due to a somewhat too meticulous owner; you will be able to overcome them without too much difficulty by making yourself noticed positively. Attention today financial aspect, avoid unnecessary expenses. Organize an alternative evening with the family.