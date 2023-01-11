What will be the news that will come from the stars today, Thursday 12 January 2023? Let’s find out together with Paolo Fox’s horoscope with forecasts for all zodiac signs.

Horoscope Aries Thursday 12 January 2023

The ex shows up and you get confused, it’s Venus who teases and creates situations strange and transgressive.. be careful not to get involved. Do sports for download tension and drive away thoughts!

Horoscope Taurus Thursday 12 January 2023

Dear Bullas Paolo Fox’s horoscope denotes, today the work it will certainly not fail, but with some choices be careful, you will enjoy it day profitably under each point Of view. Don’t forget to dedicate a few hours at Relax more complete.

Gemini horoscope Thursday 12 January 2023

It takes a break, the nervousness at work and the tensions in the couple risk drying you out energies. Treat yourself to the right hours of sleep, and even some well-deserved breaks Relax!

Horoscope Cancer Thursday 12 January 2023

There moon is in the sign and the stars suggest to take advantage of the moment to recover and clarify in love. Also in the incoming week, Mercury leave your mark, you will thus be able to regain your energy. On work you could start making requests for career advancement, trying doesn’t hurt!

Leo horoscope Thursday 12 January 2023

According to predicts the horoscope, the day could have some strong moments of voltage in love, try to stay calm and put the negative things behind you, even if it won’t be easy. You’ve been doing things in this last period messy way, this also affects the work. The horoscope advises: try to put things back in rule both in love that on the work.

Virgo horoscope Thursday 12 January 2023

Dear Virgin a day awaits you where you’ll have to go on. In love singles must stop looking backyou have to go ahead. For couples it continues to be there complicity and harmony in the relationship with your partner. At work try to concentrate and don’t get it to confuse by some collaborators. The energies are discrete.

Libra horoscope Thursday 12 January 2023

The horoscope advises to take advantage, in love, of the positivity of Moon. Lhe newly born relationships are important, so try to forget the moments of difficulty you had in recent days, to live this Sunday in harmony with partner. For what concern work there is a period of renovation, which must still be adequately remunerated!

Scorpio horoscope Thursday 12 January 2023

Expensive Scorpio, don’t give up. According to forecasts astrological by Paolo Fox, will be very important resist some day. Especially between tomorrow and monday some problem of communication with your work team will not allow you to complete yours projects. Unfortunately this issue will not be resolved now. For all air signs, the 2022 is a year of regrowth and there you will begin to see some improvement.

Sagittarius horoscope Thursday 12 January 2023

The horoscope predicts a day undertone. The Moon in opposition can bring you some moodiness and make you make some unpleasant considerations about love. As for the profession, in the next 48 hours, try to do things calmly without stressing yourself too much!

Capricorn horoscope Thursday 12 January 2023

The horoscope announces a quiet Sunday, the difficulties in love are about to be overcome and we begin to glimpse a glimmer of light, there will be those who will be able to recover a relationship and who instead will meet an important person. On work you are thinking of a project that you will be able to carry on in the month of October.

Aquarius horoscope Thursday 12 January 2023

Friends of Acquariumaccording to Paolo Fox’s horoscope, today you will be able to get stoned to listen and follow more of the usual. Take advantage of this moment to broaden your circle of friends And contacts. It’s a great idea both for looks professional than that relating to life private.

Pisces Horoscope Thursday 12 January 2023

Dear Pisces, do you feel strict. In this week Paolo Fox is of the opinion that you have suffered a lot and you didn’t feel much at home comfortable. Perhaps, you have lived some moments where did you warn suffocation and tension, probably in the workplace and/or in love. You don’t feel that the conditions you are in right now are benefiting yours serenity. Would you to run away far but not give up because in the 2022 novelty and solutions they will come.