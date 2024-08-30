Paolo Fox Horoscope Today | Friday August 30, 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his predictions on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the predictions of thePaolo Fox’s horoscope todayFriday, August 30, 2024, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, Mercury and the Moon are active in your sign, a real panacea for those who have to solve problems of any kind: you have an important horoscope that smells of novelty, someone will necessarily have to accept a new role and adapt as soon as possible to a situation different from the one they are used to. Intriguing sensations also for love.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Friday, August 30, 2024), try not to attack others too much or be excessively harsh in your judgments, even if this attitude (apparently of strength and self-confidence) sometimes hides great shyness and an equal amount of distrust. In these days you will have to look for a middle ground, a mediation, because the provocative stars (together with the influence of Venus in a particular position) risk putting you in difficulty and in a bad light with some people.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, in this period the stars help those who work in a creative sector, perhaps linked to advertising, consensus and relationships with others; there is the possibility of obtaining something more than the “usual”, perhaps an unexpected assignment for which you have prepared so much or in which you had placed hopes. We must also consider the benevolent aspect of Jupiter, promising both in business and in love (possible new and very intriguing encounters).

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, to carry out everything you have in mind you need strength, more psychological than physical, so another day awaits you in which you will have to roll up your sleeves and get to work; you want to reach your goal so continue to work hard, you will soon reach the important goals you have set yourself but you must not lower your pace or your guard (with Jupiter in opposition you really cannot afford it).

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Friday, August 30, 2024), there is a risk that some love tensions will amplify and become bigger than they really are. Singles, on the other hand, have not yet found a great passion and are losing enthusiasm, but be careful not to make this mistake because it is precisely when you least expect it that things happen… it must also be said that you have been very absorbed in work and have put your love life aside a bit, which could cause some strange silence if you are in a relationship.

FISH

Dear Pisces, someone is nervous because they still don’t have clear ideas about work and don’t know what to do in the coming months, make an effort to express your opinion and don’t repress what you feel and think! The priority must be feeling good, so if something makes you nervous or angry, don’t keep it all inside and speak openly. It could be very helpful to confide in a loved one, someone reliable who can advise and support you in such a delicate moment of your life.

