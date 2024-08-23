Paolo Fox Horoscope Today | Friday 23 August 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

BALANCE

Dear Libra, the time has come to make important decisions, especially regarding collaborations and interpersonal relationships. As for work, stay focused and don’t let yourself be distracted by other people’s opinions. Your health is good but avoid excesses.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Friday, August 23, 2024), you may feel particularly inspired and ready to undertake new projects, especially in the creative field. Determination will lead you to overcome any obstacles and distinguish yourself for your ability to go beyond the appearance of things. Courage! Get busy.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, in this strange time of year for love relationships, you need to think carefully before saying yes or no. Even lonely hearts will have an extra gear from the end of the month. As for work, some projects have been scaled back since June, and it cannot be ruled out that there were those who thought they had been unfairly sidelined. Now it will be easier to get back in the game.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you are ready to finally love. Even reaching a compromise will be easier for you in the next few hours. You are heading towards a new chapter in your life, take advantage of this astrological situation again: from September you will have to think almost exclusively about all the things you will have to do.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Friday, August 23, 2024), July was the heaviest month, couples who are still together at the end of August after the stress experienced in that period are strong. Very strong. Children, the house, money, so many thoughts but also so many solutions coming now that Jupiter is favorable.

FISH

Dear Pisces, tensions have not been lacking recently, August has not favored feelings at all. As for work, you have taken on some great responsibilities for the fall. Between September and February, there will be no shortage of tests. Courage.

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is the one of Aquarius: children, home, money, many thoughts but also many solutions coming now that Jupiter is favorable.

