Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday 9 December 2022 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayFriday 9 December 2022, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, the month of December puts romantic relationships under observation, better to be careful… One step at a time. As far as work is concerned, insist and go ahead, only the most original ideas will be able to win the challenge you have started. Surround yourself with people who can really make an important contribution.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 9 December 2022), you are finally free from the contrary Moon, for love a decidedly relaxed weekend awaits. Mars is still in your sign, you have to use it to put grit in your work and projects.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDENT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, better not go overboard in love. As far as work is concerned, if you wait for confirmation, it will arrive but not very soon, hold on for a while longer. Those who have done a long apprenticeship will be able to count on a 2023 full of satisfactions. Get ready in time.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, an interesting situation in love still lies ahead for you, with the Moon favorable; Sunday there will be some annoyance to overcome, but nothing to worry about. As far as work is concerned, this period requires the use of a lot of energy. This is not the time to pull the oars in the boat.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Friday 9 December 2022), you will finally be able to mend a tear in love. As far as work is concerned, you have many worries about finances, there is a need to avoid unnecessary expenses. Save as much as possible.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, the Moon is in your zodiacal space: 48 hours await you, good for everything, especially for love. By next spring, a leap forward in career will be possible. Courage! Do your best and don’t give up. You will see that the satisfactions will not be long in coming.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2022

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, DECEMBER 9, 2022, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is Pisces: Moon in your sign, good news in sight both in love and at work.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK: 5-11 DECEMBER 2022