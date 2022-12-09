Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday 9 December 2022 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Friday, December 9, 2022, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini , Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, pay close attention to the love stories that are born in this mid-December period. Over the weekend, you might get some great insights into how to move about at work. Indulge them.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 9 December 2022), the favorable Moon over the weekend will bring you good news in love. As far as work is concerned, this period is fertile and some challenges could finally be overcome. Go on like this!

TWINS

Dear Gemini, moderation will be needed in love in the next few hours. The right moderation: don’t talk too much, but not too little either… Bite your tongue. As far as work is concerned, you will have to be careful, especially in dealing with the people you work with.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, in the next few hours the Moon will be favorable to you, couples in crisis or undecided will be able to clarify. Find a solution. As far as work is concerned, this is a good time to ask for changes which could also be important but only in the coming weeks.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 9 December 2022), Venus is no longer opposite: a positive day for love awaits you. Right now, for work, it would be necessary to carry out your projects with more courage and confidence. Believe more in yourself!

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, during the day you may feel a strong love fatigue, which could extend to couples. As far as work is concerned, you are very intolerant of activities that, perhaps, you have to carry out on your own. The advice of those around you is not always sincere and useful.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, DECEMBER 9, 2022, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to the horoscope by Paolo Fox Today is Leo’s day: a positive day for love. It will take courage at work.

