Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday 8 March 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox's horoscope todayFriday 8 March 2024, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, love is on the rise in these days of March, all thanks to the intervention of a favorable Venus. There will be a great desire for renewal and change at work too. Courage.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Friday 8 March 2024), today and Sunday will be important days for the feelings that invite you to speak clearly. Concrete. Stop beating around the bush or playing with the feelings of the people who love you.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDANT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, a day awaits you that will pass in an uncertain way from a sentimental point of view. Too tired at work, you need to stop and relax. You need to recover your energy. You will see that there will be great opportunities for success, but you also need to learn to say no and have a little patience if something doesn't go according to plan.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, Moon in clear opposition, it is not a simple day for feelings, better to postpone everything to the next few days. As for work, the period is excellent. If there are problems, you must resolve them immediately. Now. Without beating around the bush. Don't get angry if something doesn't go according to plan.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Friday 8 March 2024), a good physical, psychological and sentimental recovery is expected this weekend which is now upon us. As far as work is concerned, you are about to close an old situation and open a new one. Changes.

FISH

Dear Pisces, in the next few hours you will have some conflicts to resolve in love, especially with those born under the sign of Gemini and Sagittarius. As far as work is concerned, these are days of great satisfaction. You will see that everything falls into place and there will be excellent opportunities for success.

PAOLO FOX'S HOROSCOPE 2024

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, MARCH 8, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today, is that one of Libra: there will be a great desire for renewal in the world of work, but not only. Don't get angry if something doesn't go according to plan.

TODAY'S PREDICTIONS FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO