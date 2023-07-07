Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday July 7, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayFriday July 7, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, in love it would be better not to take hasty moves, first try to understand who you are dealing with. At work comes the opportunity to start new collaborations. It could be the right time to accomplish great things and accomplish everything you would like. You will see that everything is fixed if there are problems

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 7 July 2023), if you are single, open up and start looking around you because you are irresistible these days. At work, however, it is better to keep a low profile and avoid arguments with colleagues. Diplomacy must be your best weapon.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDENT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, there is something wrong with love and you should discuss it with your partner. At work the desire for change is great but everything remains on hold for now. On the other hand, we are in summer and it is not the time for a change of scenery, if anything, take advantage of it to recharge your batteries.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, in love you would like to have someone more proactive next to you but, for now, this is not the case. You are tired of the usual routine and you would like your partner to be more alert and willing. At work there are news that will make you make a big leap in quality.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Friday 7 July 2023), in love those who are single will be able to seize more opportunities to experience beautiful emotions. On the job the negotiations should be closed as soon as possible. Don’t wait any longer.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, if there is someone you like, step forward. Don’t be fearful. At work you are looking for a little more stability but it will soon come along with new opportunities. You will be able to achieve great things and take away great satisfaction. In short, roll up your sleeves.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JULY 7, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Pisces: if there is a person you like, take great satisfaction and make yourself available. you will not be disappointed.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO