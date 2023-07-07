Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday July 7, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, friday 7 July 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, this day starts a little slow but sometimes it fits. Better not to get caught up in anxiety either in private life or at work where there might be some discomfort. You have to be good at facing them and finding the right solutions against every difficulty.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 7 July 2023), look around if you are single because you could have an interesting meeting. Some changes come at work that could destabilize you.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, you are full of energy and would like to share more with your partner. At work, freelancers have an edge and can start new collaborations. Show that you have what it takes to achieve great things.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, in love the time has come to speak clearly and say what you think. At work you are trying to start from scratch but the new proposals must be carefully evaluated. don’t be rushed.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 7 July 2023), the day is proceeding with good energy and love is favored. As far as work is concerned, your relationship with colleagues is your real strength, continue to cultivate it.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, the desire to love returns today, a desire that you had recently lost due to work stress. From a professional point of view you are tired but some great satisfaction will come.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, JULY 7, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of the Virgin: you again have a great desire to love and understand who can give you the serenity and peace that you need.

