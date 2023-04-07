Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday April 7, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayFriday April 7, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, during today – Friday 7 April 2023 – you could make an economic plan linked to an important purchase. There are those who have the opportunity to shine and be the center of attention, no matter where they are and who they are with. Are you making your way and no one notices? Have more faith in yourself, the wind is about to turn. Excellent social relationships.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 7 April 2023), your way of expressing yourself seems particularly enigmatic. You have to be clearer to make yourself understood and you will see that things will get better. Much better. It is not others who tire you, but your actions. Take the advice of a wise person, trust me.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, friendship over the next few hours is important and you need to be close to those who share your ideals. Get out of the house and get ahead of the others perhaps by organizing an evening together. The stars during today – April 7 – will make you want to relativize things that are still important. Take charge of your life and demonstrate your skills.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, during the next few hours of this month of April it will be better to avoid controversy and think about yourself and your work and non-work projects. Time can be a gentleman. Be patient. You will have influence on your loved one who will be fascinated by your magnetism. If you’re single, you could discover your seductive side in a matter of hours.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Friday 7 April 2023), the ideas are there, but you have to structure your projects to the end, in detail. You have to put in a lot more effort to reach a higher level in your love life. You certainly don’t lack motivation. Eliminate old habits.

FISH

Dear Pisces, over the next few hours of this April you will find optimistic and generous people willing to help you or just spend time with you. You can daydream, find new sources of income. You have an irresistible drive to make your presence felt more at work and in your private life. Take the opportunity.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, APRIL 7, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is Pisces: you have an irresistible drive to make your presence felt more.

