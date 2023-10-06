Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday 6 October 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox's horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating horoscopes, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox's horoscope today, Friday 6th October 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, although you are experiencing a very favorable phase from the point of view of the stars, today, October 6, 2023, will be very challenging and stressful. Your ability to act is at the top, as is your efficiency, especially when it comes to business and work.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Friday 6 October 2023), Jupiter in your sign will give you a great capacity for action. Many of you will find yourself in a leadership situation or at the head of a work team. This is good news but will also entail considerable sacrifices and greater stress. Don’t worry: you have the broad shoulders to be able to face even great responsibilities. Courage!

TWINS

Dear Gemini, at this moment you are full of desire to do and achieve important things in your life. This is a rather creative period and you will have to use it to achieve important results at work. Go on like this.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, your efficiency could embarrass your colleagues and could end up becoming, paradoxically, a cause for discussion and controversy. From Monday 9th Venus will begin a very favorable transit especially for the sentimental side. It will be the right time to attempt reconciliation or to rediscover the desire and relaunch the couple’s relationship.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Friday 6 October 2023), you lack that enthusiasm which is characteristic of your sign and which you have recently lost… Many of you over the past few hours have found yourself faced with a radical change affecting the role or work assignments. Hold on.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, emotions are once again the protagonists in this moment of your life. With Venus in the sign starting next week, love will inevitably return forcefully to the foreground in your life. You are dedicating yourselves body and soul to love and for this reason you are very stressed.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, OCTOBER 6, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Gemini: you are full of desire to do and achieve important things in your life.

