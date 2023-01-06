Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday January 6, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayFriday 6 January 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, the simplest life is not always the most effective one. Sometimes you have to suffer and go through the most tortuous ways. Study and commit yourself, the satisfactions will be very great. In love, fear betrayal: you must test the waters and have the courage to discover the truth.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 6 January 2023), there are many new friendships that will turn your daily life upside down. For the new year you have many goals and commitments to complete. Remove those who don’t excite you or make you suffer, you don’t need to.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDENT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, you have great reliability and serenity, like it hasn’t happened to you for a long time. In the eyes of colleagues and superiors you have become irreplaceable. You can get a promotion that you have been missing and wanted for a long time. In love, many people look for you, but you are distrustful.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you love challenges and this beginning of the new year you have many. At work, the time has come to face new commitments. It will not be easy to overcome all obstacles. In love, things go splendidly.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Friday 6 January 2023), you have many projects to carry on. Try to finish the ones you have opened before starting new ones. But beware of the competition and who could do everything to outdo you or put a spanner in your works.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, once you’ve made your choice, there’s no going back. Do not get caught up in useless doubts and controversies. If you have clear plans in mind, pursue them with enthusiasm. Remember that you are lucky enough to have someone who loves you and trusts you.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JANUARY 6, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, the luckiest among you is Pisces: you have a special person by your side, don’t forget that.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK: 2-8 JANUARY 2023