Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday May 5, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayFriday May 5, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libras, over the next few hours of this Friday May 5th the stars will be on your side and you will also be able to find a good balance that you had lost… A recovery phase begins and the situations that brought about difficulties will be removed as the hours go by. Courage!

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 5 May 2023), a very important time to take advantage of an intuition. The Moon is in the sign. However, Jupiter will be against it in a few days and therefore there could be a kind of return to the past. Work chapter: you will have to face some particular situations.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDENT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the Moon in your sign over the next few hours will push you to do great things, but it will also risk making you agitate a little too much. In these hours you may have to complain about anything. Bite your tongue. The last few weeks haven’t been much when it comes to love, relationships and friendship in general. Try to relax a bit.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you will soon be able to achieve your goals. There will be a great ease of action over the weekend. Those who are too busy with work should try not to neglect their feelings, their family. You risk forgetting what is worth more… Don’t do it!

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 5 May 2023), the dissonant Moon could cause some temporary discomfort for several of you. Have you noticed that you do not feel in perfect shape or there is some minor ailment. All this almost always happens on weekends… Try to be more relaxed. Rest.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, the next few hours will be characterized by great choices, especially for those who have their own businesses. The Moon will be dissonant shortly, so there may be some tiredness and nervousness. Jupiter will be more active from mid-May, so plan well. Courage. You can do it easily.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, MAY 5, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, the luckiest among you is Capricorn: you will soon be able to reach your goals.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO